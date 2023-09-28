Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Down 47.4% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $25.96.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Reasons Micron is a Buy on Market Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.