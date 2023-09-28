Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the August 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSJU opened at $23.91 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $25.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJU. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 81,975 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,827,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $834,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

