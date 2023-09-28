Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Up 115.9% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,300 shares, a growth of 115.9% from the August 31st total of 196,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.67 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
