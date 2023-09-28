Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Up 115.9% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,300 shares, a growth of 115.9% from the August 31st total of 196,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.67 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

