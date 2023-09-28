Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Institutional Trading of Breeze Holdings Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 171,569 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

