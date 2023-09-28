Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,808 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1719 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.