Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,828 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 52,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 154,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 740.3% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 201,534 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PMAY opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $538.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.