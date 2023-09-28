Weaver Consulting Group Sells 77 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,528 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $247.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.25 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

