iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.3% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 177,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:USMV opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

