Weaver Consulting Group Sells 10,263 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 497.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,818,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,798,000 after purchasing an additional 525,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 651,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOR opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.27.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also

