Weaver Consulting Group Sells 3,845 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Weaver Consulting Group cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,928 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of Weaver Consulting Group's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group's holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,027,000 after purchasing an additional 361,460 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,342,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,367,000 after purchasing an additional 770,212 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.42 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4606 per share. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

