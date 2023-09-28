Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,414 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,055,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,587,000 after acquiring an additional 172,922 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 9,896,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,179,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,458,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after acquiring an additional 264,488 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $12.81.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

