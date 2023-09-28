Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $49.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.