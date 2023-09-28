Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $175,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Down 1.8 %

General Mills stock opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.70 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.69. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

