First County Bank CT Buys Shares of 599 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First County Bank CT purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $73,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.07.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.5 %

NOC stock opened at $437.24 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $416.71 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.64 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

