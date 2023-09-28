Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $175.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.14 and a 52-week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.87.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

