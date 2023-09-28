Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $190.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.04 and a 200-day moving average of $184.72. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $123.25 and a one year high of $212.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

