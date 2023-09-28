Members Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Members Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Eaton by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Eaton by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $214.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.21 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

