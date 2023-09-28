First County Bank CT Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First County Bank CT purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,365,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $149.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

