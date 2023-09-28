Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Comcast were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 125.6% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,283 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 173,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $3,397,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $183.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

