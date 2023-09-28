Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $214.36 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $131.21 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.37. The company has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.