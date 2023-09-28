First County Bank CT Acquires 1,148 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

First County Bank CT increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Citigroup increased their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus cut their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KEY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.