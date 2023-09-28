Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,107,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 39,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $211.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.20. The stock has a market cap of $298.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

