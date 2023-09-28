Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

