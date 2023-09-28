Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) by 425.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Greene County Bancorp worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 46,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 69,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCBC stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $426.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.32.

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, CEO Donald E. Gibson sold 3,656 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $126,570.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,301 shares of company stock worth $149,468 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

