Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Position Boosted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.3 %

HRL opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.32%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

