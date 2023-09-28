Denali Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Stock Position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) by 256.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CPSS opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $13.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 28.51%.

Consumer Portfolio Services Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

