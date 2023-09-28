Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) by 447.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $13,990,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $9,219,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $8,153,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 872,782 shares during the period. Finally, Antara Capital LP boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 1,698,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 702,000 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.88 million, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.35. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Insider Activity at Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.10% and a negative net margin of 113.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $26,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,684.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,684.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $61,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock worth $131,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

