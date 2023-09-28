Denali Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 183.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNA opened at $254.17 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.75 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.25 and a 200-day moving average of $261.90.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,698 shares of company stock worth $13,556,417. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. CL King started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

