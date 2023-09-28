Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Boosted by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 3.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 108,806 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

