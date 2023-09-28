TFB Advisors LLC Purchases 66 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $172.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.