AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.0% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $153.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $270.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day moving average of $147.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

