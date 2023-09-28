Welch Group LLC Sells 389 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Welch Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $355.04 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.71.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.