Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes $91,000 Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,945,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,080,000 after buying an additional 4,957,000 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $49.74 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $50.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

