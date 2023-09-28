Request One Day Volume Tops $1.10 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Request has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $64.16 million and $1.10 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0642 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00021170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016830 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014394 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,525.51 or 1.00078622 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0630222 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $850,460.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

