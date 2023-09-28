Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Achieves $114.71 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $114.71 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,999,978,440 coins and its circulating supply is 42,362,872,444 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

