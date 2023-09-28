Strong (STRONG) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Strong (STRONG) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Strong token can now be purchased for $2.94 or 0.00011105 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $406,976.69 and $62,641.82 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strong Token Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

