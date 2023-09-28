Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 4.7%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 12,401,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 20,199,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, September 1st. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

Tilray Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Tilray

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 94,250.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,357,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after buying an additional 9,347,713 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at about $19,224,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,990,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 310,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 368,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,586,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

