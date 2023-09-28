Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.10. 309,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,177,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWW. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $620.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $589.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -11.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 160,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

