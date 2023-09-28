ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.69 and last traded at $89.82. Approximately 3,414,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,420,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.46.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average of $88.81.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,553,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,928 shares of company stock worth $5,902,196. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 26.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

