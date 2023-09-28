Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading 3.7% Higher

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.62. 1,640,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,698,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 61.59% and a negative net margin of 80.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.