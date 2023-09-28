Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.40

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.43, with a volume of 476841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.47.
OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.50 price target on Osisko Mining and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.44.
Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.
