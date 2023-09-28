MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Up 3.9%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.34 and last traded at $55.16. 98,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 456,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MLTX

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,927,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.