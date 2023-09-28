Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.31

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.31 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 3188217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 438,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.3% in the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 3,722,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,703,000 after buying an additional 991,436 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,263,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

