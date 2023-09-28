Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.90

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 10095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGIC shares. TheStreet downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $137.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.327 dividend. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 75.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 50.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

