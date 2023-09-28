VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $58.67

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.67 and last traded at $58.67, with a volume of 62974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.52.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $616.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.0857 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
