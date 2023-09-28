C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $84.90

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.90 and last traded at $84.93, with a volume of 660586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Susquehanna decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.04.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 56.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,079,000 after buying an additional 54,568 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.