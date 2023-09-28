RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.17

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.17 and last traded at $59.51, with a volume of 22091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Noble Financial cut their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $566.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.06 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,094,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.1% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 121,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

