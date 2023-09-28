Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.07

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 73528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lanvin Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lanvin Group

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $533.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LANV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,214,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.