HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Up 5.1%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 8,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 66,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

HilleVax Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.80.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

HilleVax Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of HilleVax by 80.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HilleVax by 28.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of HilleVax by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of HilleVax by 12.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

