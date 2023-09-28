Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.04. 264,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 570,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $643.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 20,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $190,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,400.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $253,551.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,513.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,400.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $394,626. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,815,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,116,000 after buying an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,667,000 after purchasing an additional 275,783 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 5.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,091,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,193,000 after purchasing an additional 149,268 shares in the last quarter.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

